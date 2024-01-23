GIFT City’s lenders are now banking on FDs to lure NRIs

To be sure, an FCNR account can only be opened by either an NRI, a person of Indian origin, or an overseas citizen of India whereas a GIFT city account can be opened by even foreign nationals. However, that is subject to submission of the required documents and clearing the requisite KYC (know your customer) procedures. In a recent update by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the regulator of GIFT City, NRIs and foreign companies can now open a bank account there without a PAN card but that is subject to their not having any income in India. This new rule made the account opening process slightly easier for them.