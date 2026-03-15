How global reporting may pull crypto bets out of the grey zone

Firstly, the definition of financial assets has been expanded to include crypto and its derivatives, meaning futures and options linked to digital assets are now explicitly covered. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have also been formally classified as reportable, with accounts holding them treated as depository accounts. E-wallets—defined as digital representations of fiat currency such as prepaid cards or wallets—will be reportable if their 90-day rolling average balance exceeds $10,000. Further, any entity located in India that provides crypto-to-fiat or crypto-to-crypto exchange services will now be classified as a reporting financial institution (RFI).