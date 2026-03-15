For years, crypto trades and the digital asset space itself operated in what many describe as a regulatory no-man’s land. An investor in Mumbai could open an account on an exchange in any offshore financial hub with a flexible regulatory and tax regime, freely trade digital assets, and remain largely beyond the visibility of Indian authorities.
How global reporting may pull crypto bets out of the grey zone
SummaryThrough a series of legislative changes in 2025 and 2026, India has operationalized a reporting framework aligned with the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, aiming to move crypto from an opaque asset class into a transparent financial instrument.
For years, crypto trades and the digital asset space itself operated in what many describe as a regulatory no-man’s land. An investor in Mumbai could open an account on an exchange in any offshore financial hub with a flexible regulatory and tax regime, freely trade digital assets, and remain largely beyond the visibility of Indian authorities.
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