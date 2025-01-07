Money
A gold loan can solve your cash crunch. Here’s all you need to know about getting one.
Summary
- You can get up to 75% of the value of your gold as a loan, but the higher this number, the higher your interest rate.
If you face a temporary cash crunch and are in an urgent need of funds, you can use the gold sitting in your locker to tide over your cash flow issues.
