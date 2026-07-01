Why your financial goals must change when your net worth does

We often encounter a curious paradox in our more than two decades of practice. On one end are families who believe they have "too little money" to define financial goals. On the other are high-net-worth families who believe they don't need financial goals because they already have enough money to afford whatever they want.
In reality, everyone has financial goals. As wealth grows, those goals don't disappear—they become larger, more nuanced and significantly more complex.
For many families, financial goals are relatively straightforward: funding a child's overseas education, retiring early, taking international holidays and ensuring adequate health insurance.
As net worth rises, however, those goals undergo a structural shift.
An overseas education is no longer just about paying tuition fees. Families may also need to consider an EB-5 visa or another residency programme so children can work in the US or Europe after graduation. Local health insurance may no longer suffice and may need to be upgraded to global medical cover. With AI reshaping labour markets, wealthy parents are increasingly creating dedicated "opportunity pools of capital" to support children through career transitions or entrepreneurial ventures.