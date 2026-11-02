Gold, silver rates today Bangalore 2 Nov: Latest prices, up-down movement for precious metal investors in Garden City

Gold, Silver rates today, 2 Nov: Gold prices in Bangalore rose today on Monday, 2 November, as they jumped globally, bouncing from the previous selloff amid lower oil prices and tempering of inflation concerns, Reuters reported.
Bullion gained as much as 1.1% to near $3,915 an ounce, clawing back some losses after a 3.7% slump in the previous session that rounded off the worst October for the metal since 2008, Bloomberg reported.
Spot gold climbed 0.7% to $3,903.15 an ounce at 11:34 a.m. in Singapore. Further, spot silver climbed 1.8% to $49.97, platinum gained 0.1% to $1,432.63 and palladium steadied at $976.31.
In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.40% higher at ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg at around 9:13 am.
At time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,39,310 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,81,840 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.
Check the latest prices and up-down movement for precious metal investors in Bangalore; and gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Monday, 2 November 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:
In the Garden City, the 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,39,170 per 10 grams, on 2 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Bangalore was ₹1,27,573 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,378 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Bengaluru today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,660 per kg.
The gold price in Mumbai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,39,020 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,435 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,04,265 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Mumbai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,81,590 per kg.
The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,780 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,27,215 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,04,085 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Delhi today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,280 per kg.
The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,261 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,04,123 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Kolkata today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,350 per kg.
The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,420 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,802 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,565 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Chennai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,120 per kg.
The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,340 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,728 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,505 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Hyderabad today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,050 per kg.
The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,39,310 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,701 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,483 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,010 per kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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