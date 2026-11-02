Gold, silver rates today Bangalore 2 Nov: Latest prices, up-down movement for precious metal investors in Garden City

Gold, Silver rates today, 2 Nov: Gold prices in Bangalore rose today on Monday, 2 November, as they jumped globally, bouncing from the previous selloff amid lower oil prices and tempering of inflation concerns, Reuters reported.

Bullion gained as much as 1.1% to near $3,915 an ounce, clawing back some losses after a 3.7% slump in the previous session that rounded off the worst October for the metal since 2008, Bloomberg reported.

Spot gold climbed 0.7% to $3,903.15 an ounce at 11:34 a.m. in Singapore. Further, spot silver climbed 1.8% to $49.97, platinum gained 0.1% to $1,432.63 and palladium steadied at $976.31.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.40% higher at ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,39,310 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,81,840 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Check the latest prices and up-down movement for precious metal investors in Bangalore; and gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Monday, 2 November 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore In the Garden City, the 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,39,170 per 10 grams, on 2 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Bangalore was ₹1,27,573 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,378 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,660 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,39,020 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,435 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,04,265 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,81,590 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,780 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,27,215 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,04,085 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,280 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,261 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,04,123 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,350 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,420 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,802 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,565 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,120 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,340 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,728 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,505 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,050 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,39,310 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,701 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,483 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,010 per kg.