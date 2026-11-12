Gold, silver prices today, 12 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold, Silver rates today, 12 November: Gold prices slipped to over one-week low on Thursday amid strong United States inflation data, concern over the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, and a firm US Dollar, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,977.99 per ounce by 0506 GMT, after touching its lowest since November 4 earlier; and US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.4% to $3,983.20, the report said.

“The (gold) market has had a meaningful pullback over the past several days in the wake of that US inflation data and the rise in rate hike expectations around that but I think the markets are pointedly struggling for a follow through,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive told the publication.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 12 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,39,510 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,83,010 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Thursday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 12 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,39,250 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,646 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,04,438 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,82,680 per kg.

Also Read | Bihar hikes DA, DR for employees and pensioners ahead of Chhath

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 12 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,39,010 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,27,426 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,04,258 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,580 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,39,360 per 10 grams, on 12 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,747 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,520 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,83,040 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 12 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,39,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,472 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,04,295 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,650 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 12 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,650 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,28,013 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,738 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,83,430 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,450 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,829 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,588 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,83,320 per kg.

Also Read | Nvidia shares fall amid Huang controversy: Check your mutual funds exposure

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,39,410 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,793 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,558 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,83,270 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,39,630 per 10 grams on 12 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,27,994 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹1,04,723 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 12 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,83,560 per kg.