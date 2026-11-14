Gold, silver prices today, 14 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold, silver prices today, 14 November: Gold prices slipped and are on path for its worst week since June this year amid concern the United States Federal Reserve could hike rates and higher oil prices could push inflation, Bloomberg reported.

Spot gold rose 0.1%to $3,882.09an ounce as1:31 p.m. of New York time, while silver slumped 1.74%. Platinum declined, and palladium advanced. Gold bullion edged higher on Friday after tumbling to a 13-month low in the prior session, taking its weekly loss to 4.6%, the biggest since early June, it added.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 14 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,37,310 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,77,260 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Saturday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 14 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,37,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,25,638 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,02,795 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,76,940 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 14 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,36,820 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,25,418 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,02,615 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,76,640 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,37,170 per 10 grams, on 14 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,25,739 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,02,878 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,080 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 14 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,36,880 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,25,473 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,02,660 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,76,710 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 14 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,37,460 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,005 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,03,095 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,460 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,37,280 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,25,840 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,02,960 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,220 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,37,240 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,25,803 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,02,930 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,180 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,37,460 per 10 grams on 14 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,26,005 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹1,03,095 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 14 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,460 per kg.