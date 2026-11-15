Gold, silver prices today, 15 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold, silver prices today, 15 November: Spot gold prices slumped by 4.5% this week — the most since June, while silver, platinum and palladium also looked on the way toward weekly declines, according to a Reuters report.

Gold prices have taken a hit during the week amid concern from investors that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) seems poised to hike interest rates and higher oil prices could push inflation, Bloomberg reported.

Spot gold moved up 0.1% at $3,879.71 per ounce as of 1905 GMT, after briefly touching a session high of $3,922.97 when the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data came out, the Reuters report stated. US gold futures for December delivery settled largely unchanged at $3,886.30/oz, it added.

Further, spot silver fell 1.9% to $49.05/oz, platinum fell 1.9% to $1,490.06, while palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,004.40, the report said, noting that all three metals were also on course to post losses for the week.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 15 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,37,320 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,77,280 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 15 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,37,070 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,25,648 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,02,803 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,76,960 per kg.

Also Read | US officials blame maintenance for flight suspension, FAA says cause unknown

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 15 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,36,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,25,428 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,02,623 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,76,650 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,37,180 per 10 grams, on 15 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,25,748 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,02,885 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,090 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 15 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,36,890 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,25,483 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,02,668 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,76,720 per kg.

Also Read | New AI millionaires want wealth advisers who can help give their money away

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 15 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,37,470 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,014 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,03,103 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,470 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,37,290 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,25,849 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,02,968 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,240 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,37,250 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,25,813 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,02,938 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,190 per kg.

Also Read | Who are the two investors urging Nvidia board to consider return of Jensen Huang

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,37,470 per 10 grams on 15 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,26,014 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹1,03,103 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,470 per kg.