Gold, silver prices today, 21 November: Gold prices crashed about 9% this week after five days of decline and its largest weekly loss since March 2026, as per a Bloomberg report.

Bullion lost close to 9% this week, trading near $3,500 — close to its lowest level since September 2025 and Silver slipped 15%, it added.

Meanwhile, spot gold fell 3% to $3,514.08 per ounce on Friday, US gold futures for December delivery settled 4.6% lower at $3,515.40 per ounce, and spot silver fell 4.1% to $40.99 per ounce, 66.3% below its record high of $121.64 hit in January, Reuters reported.

All precious metals are poised for their second consecutive weekly declines, it added. This came amid a market-wide crash due to investor pullout and anxiety over artificial intelligence companies, the continued war between the US and Iran, and indications of further interest rate hikes by the hawkish United States Federal Reserve, as per the Bloomberg report.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 21 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,22,510 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,49,590 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Saturday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 21 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,22,290 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,12,099 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹91,718 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,49,320 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 21 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,22,080 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,11,907 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹91,560 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,060 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,22,390 per 10 grams, on 21 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,191 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹91,793 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,440 per kg.

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Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 21 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,22,130 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,11,953 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹91,598 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹149,120 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 21 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,22,650 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,429 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,988 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,750 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,22,490 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,12,283 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,868 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,560 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,22,450 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,246 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,838 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,520 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,22,650 per 10 grams on 21 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,12,429 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹91,988 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 21 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,750 per kg.