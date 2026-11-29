Gold, silver prices today, 29 November: Gold prices rebounded this week to mark gains from a 15-month low, with bullion rising by 3.3% on Friday to trade near the $3,600 levels, as per a Bloomberg report.

Spot gold climbed 2.2% to $3,644.79 an ounce, silver jumped 4.8% to $43.53 an ounce, while platinum and palladium both advanced by more than 2%, according to the report.

Advertisement

The hike came as buyers bought the dip on tech stocks, despite lingering concerns over the fate of artificial intelligence bubble. While usually a safe haven choice, the report noted that gold has moved in tandem with equities in the recent months as investors seek to sell the precious metal and meet margin calls elsewhere amid a volatile market environment.

It however noted that despite gains in gold and silver, the sentiment remains fragile — Bullion has remained below $4,000 an ounce since 11 November, oil prices remain elevated due to the war in the Middle East, and investors are pricing in interest rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve.

James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC Holdings said continued equity market weakness puts gold at risk of breaking the next major support level at $3,400 per ounce. “If the backdrop for global equities, notably the tech sector, remains challenging — or worsens — it’s hard to see how gold may recover and near-term weakness may prevail,” Steel wrote in a research note.

Advertisement

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 29 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,27,510 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,56,160 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 29 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,27,280 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,16,673 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹95,460 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

The silver price in Mumbai today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,55,880 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 29 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,27,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,16,472 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹95,295 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,55,610 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,27,380 per 10 grams, on 29 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,16,765 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹95,535 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,56,000 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 29 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,27,650 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,17,013 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹95,738 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,56,330 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 29 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,27,110 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,16,518 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹95,333 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

The silver price in Kolkata today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,55,670 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,27,480 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,16,857 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,875 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹95,610 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,27,650 per 10 grams on 29 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,17,013 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹95,738 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,56,330. per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,27,450 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,16,829 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹95,588 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,56,080 per kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn