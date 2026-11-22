Gold, silver prices today, 22 November: Gold prices crashed about 9% this week after five days of decline and its largest weekly loss since March 2026, as per a Bloomberg report. Bullion lost close to 9% this week, trading near $3,500 — close to its lowest level since September 2025 and Silver slipped 15%, it added.

The report noted the pullback came amid anxiety over artificial intelligence (AI) companies, continued war between the United States and Iran, and indications of further interest rate hikes by the hawkish US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 3% to $3,514.08/oz, US gold futures for December delivery settled 4.6% lower at $3,515.40/oz, and spot silver fell 4.1% to $40.99 per ounce, 66.3% below its record high of $121.64 hit in January, Reuters reported.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 22 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,22,520 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,49,600 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 22 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,22,300 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,12,108 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹91,725 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,49,330 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 22 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,22,090 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,11,916 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹91,568 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,070 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,22,400 per 10 grams, on 22 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,200 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹91,800 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,450 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 22 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,22,660 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,438 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,995 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,770 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,22,660 per 10 grams on 22 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,12,438 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹91,995 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,770 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 22 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,22,140 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,11,962 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹91,605 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹149,130 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,22,500 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,12,292 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,875 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,570 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,22,460 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,255 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,845 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,530 per kg.