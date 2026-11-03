Gold, silver rate Chennai 3 Nov: Latest price movement, details for investors today ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali

Gold, Silver rates today, 3 Nov: Gold prices in Chennai fell today on Tuesday, 3 November, as they slipped globally, as the market went into consolidation mode while investors seek safe haven cover and protection against inflation, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,926.52 per ounce by 0353 GMT and US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.8% to $3,936.30. Among other metals, spot silver slipped 1.8% to $49.71 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.2% to $1,446.80 and palladium dipped 1.4% to $953.64, it added.

Gold and silver prices also declined in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, tracking weakness in precious metals. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by 0.92% to ₹1,38,900 per 10 grams. Silver futures declined by 3.03% to ₹1,78,207 per kg.

Markets in consolidation mode Gold prices surged over 2% in the previous session as a drop in oil prices eased inflation concerns, even as investors await the US midterm election outcome today.

“Gold is still in consolidation mode after the price pummelling it took last week. Gold continues to be sold as a high-liquidity asset to cover losses and margin calls elsewhere rather than being bought as a traditional safe haven. That characteristic is working against it in the current environment,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade told the agency.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,39,260 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,79,270 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Check the latest prices and up-down movement for precious metal investors in Coimbatore; and gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 3 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,290 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,683 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,468 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,620 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 3 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,38,940 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,362 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,04,205 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,78,410 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 3 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,27,142 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,04,025 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,100 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore In the Garden City, the 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,39,000 per 10 grams, on 2 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Bangalore was ₹1,27,417 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,250 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,240 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 3 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,710 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,151 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,04,033 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,860 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,110 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,518 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,333 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,380 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price golin Ahmedabad was ₹1,39,040 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,453 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,280 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,170 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,39,340 per 10 grams, on 3 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,27,728 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹1,04,505 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 3 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,920 per kg.