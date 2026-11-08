Gold, silver prices today, 8 Nov: Check Diwali 2026 retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Diwali 2026 Gold, Silver rates today, 8 November: Price of the yellow metal slipped on stronger-than-expected United States nonfarm payroll data, which boosted speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to combat inflation, Bloomberg reported.

Gold bullion slipped as much as 1.5% toward $4,020 an ounce after the report as traders took the war in Middle East and AI stock wipeout into consideration, the report added. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,063.47 an ounce, while silver rose 0.2% to $51.87.

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that money managers have slashed their bullish gold bets to the lowest since June in the week ending November 3, it added. They also cut bullish wagers in silver to the lowest in almost three years, the data showed.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,42,880 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,85,640 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday, 8 November, Diwali 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 8 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,42,620 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,30,735 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,06,965 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,85,300 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 8 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,42,370 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,30,506 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,06,778 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,84,990 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,42,730 per 10 grams, on 8 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,836 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,07,048 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,85,450 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 8 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,42,430 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,30,561 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,06,823 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,85,060 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 8 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,43,030 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,31,111 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,273 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,85,840 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,42,840 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,30,937 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,130 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,85,600 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,42,810 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,909 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,108 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,85,550 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,43,030 per 10 grams on 8 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,31,111 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹1z,07,273 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 8 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,85,840 per kg.