Gold, silver prices today, 1 November: Check retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today, 1 November: Gold and silver prices fell as rising energy rates, inflation concerns and expectations of tight US monetary policy weighed on investor sentiment, PTI reported.
It added that Gold of 99.9% purity fell ₹3,200 to ₹1,42,000 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association. It was last quoted at ₹1,42,300/10 gm on December 26, 2025. Silver prices also continued their downward trajectory, declining ₹4,200 to ₹1,86,000/kg. The metal last traded around these levels on December 8, 2025, when it was quoted at ₹1,85,000/kg, it added.
Meanwhile, in the overseas markets, spot gold plunged by $145.84, or nearly 4%, to close at $3,875.55 per ounce on Friday, hitting its lowest level in over a year. And spot silver also tumbled $3.04, or 6%, to settle at S49.12 per ounce.
According to Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings, October was volatile for both metals. Profit booking by investors, a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields, and fading hopes of early interest rate cuts contributed to the correction in precious metals, he said.
Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:
The gold price in Mumbai today, 1 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,38,590 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,041 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,03,943 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Mumbai today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,79,120 per kg.
The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 1 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,350 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,26,821 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,03,763 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Delhi today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,810 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,38,700 per 10 grams, on 1 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,142 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,025 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Bengaluru today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,260 per kg.
The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 1 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,400 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,26,867 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,03,800 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Kolkata today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,880 per kg.
The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 1 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,38,990 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,408 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,243 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Chennai today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,640 per kg.
The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,38,810 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,243 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,108 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Hyderabad today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,400 per kg.
The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,38,770 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,206 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,078 per 10 grams.
The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,350 per kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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