Gold, silver prices today, 1 November: Check retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today, 1 November: Gold and silver prices fell as rising energy rates, inflation concerns and expectations of tight US monetary policy weighed on investor sentiment, PTI reported.

It added that Gold of 99.9% purity fell ₹3,200 to ₹1,42,000 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association. It was last quoted at ₹1,42,300/10 gm on December 26, 2025. Silver prices also continued their downward trajectory, declining ₹4,200 to ₹1,86,000/kg. The metal last traded around these levels on December 8, 2025, when it was quoted at ₹1,85,000/kg, it added.

Meanwhile, in the overseas markets, spot gold plunged by $145.84, or nearly 4%, to close at $3,875.55 per ounce on Friday, hitting its lowest level in over a year. And spot silver also tumbled $3.04, or 6%, to settle at S49.12 per ounce.

According to Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings, October was volatile for both metals. Profit booking by investors, a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields, and fading hopes of early interest rate cuts contributed to the correction in precious metals, he said.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 1 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,38,590 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,041 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,03,943 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,79,120 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 1 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,350 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,26,821 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,03,763 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,810 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,38,700 per 10 grams, on 1 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,142 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,025 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,260 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 1 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,400 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,26,867 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,03,800 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,880 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 1 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,38,990 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,408 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,243 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,640 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,38,810 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,243 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,108 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,400 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,38,770 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,206 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,078 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 1 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,350 per kg.