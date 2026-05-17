Gold and silver price today, 17 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices declined on the MCX on Friday morning, May 15, pressured by a stronger US dollar amid rising crude oil prices. MCX gold June futures fell 0.87% to ₹1,60,562 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures slipped 3.28% to ₹2,81,551 per kg

In the retail market, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹159,110 per 10 gm, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹145,851 per 10 gm. Silver (999 fine) was priced at ₹271,740 per kg, according to Indian Bullion Association data.

Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Check the full list here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 17 May.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 17 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹158,820/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,585/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹271,250/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 17 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,550/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,338/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹270,780/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— 17 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,070/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,814/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹271,680/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — 17 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,610/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹145,393/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹270,890/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — 17 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,589,400/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,695/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹271,460/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 17 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,592,800/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,460,067/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹272,040/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 17 May 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹159,030/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹145,778/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹145,778/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices outlook Gold and silver prices dropped to their lowest level in more than a week on Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar weighed on the metal, while escalating inflation worries linked to the Iran war strengthened expectations of higher interest rates.

Spot gold declined 2% to $4,557.61 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT), after touching its weakest level since May 4 earlier in the trading session. The metal has fallen 2.5% so far this week. Meanwhile, spot silver plunged 7.7% to $77.07 per ounce.

Tata Mutual Fund, in its latest report said, “We expect gold prices to consolidate in the near term, amid mixed macro signals—“higher for longer” US rates, a stronger dollar, and elevated bond yields. Short term volatility of around ±5% is likely. Geopolitical developments, particularly around the US–Iran conflict, could keep prices volatile with on off ceasefire headlines.”

Meanwhile, on the silver prices outlook, the firm said that Silver prices may fluctuate along with volatile industrial metals over demand concerns.

“We may see short term price gain over supportive China demand. However, the deteriorated global economic outlook may limit the demand for silver over medium term. The decline in solar installations and large liquidation of the long positions has eased the supply tightness in global market,” the firm said in its report.