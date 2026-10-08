Gold and silver price today, Oct 8: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

The yellow metal's price in India gained nearly 0.35% in the domestic futures market during early trading hours on Thursday, October 8, tracking movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments.
MCX Gold 5 November futures stood at ₹148,419 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 4 December contracts were up 0.06 % at ₹223,700 per kg at around 9:04 am today. Both metals rose as safe-haven demands continues to grow.
US-Iran war remain a key source of uncertainty for bullion markets. Tehran has stepped up attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, just as oil shipments through the crucial energy chokepoint approach prewar levels. So far this month, UK Maritime Trade Operations has reported nine attacks.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his claims about US control over maritime traffic through the Hormuz, noting the waterway "belongs to the US Navy and the United States", while describing the US naval presence there as an effective blockade against Iran.
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it's more durable in nature.
On Thursday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹149,820/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹137,335/10 grams. Silver prices today are at ₹224,130/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.
Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on October 8:
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹149,550/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,088/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹223,720/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹149,290/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹136,849/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹223,340/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,670/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,198/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹223,900/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,350/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,904/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹223,430/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,790/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹137,308/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹224,080/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,990/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹137,491/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹224,380/1 kg
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have risen even more sharply, driven by strong demand and currency fluctuations. Prices climbed from roughly ₹78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000 per kg in October 2026.
However, moving ahead, silver could remain relatively more volatile than gold because of its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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