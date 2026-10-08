Gold and silver price today, Oct 8: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a slight increase during early trading hours on Thursday. Check retail rates of the precious metals in top metro cities of the country.

Eshita Gain
Published8 Oct 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Gold and silver price today, Oct 8
Gold and silver price today, Oct 8

The yellow metal's price in India gained nearly 0.35% in the domestic futures market during early trading hours on Thursday, October 8, tracking movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments.

MCX Gold 5 November futures stood at 148,419 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 4 December contracts were up 0.06 % at 223,700 per kg at around 9:04 am today. Both metals rose as safe-haven demands continues to grow.

US-Iran war remain a key source of uncertainty for bullion markets. Tehran has stepped up attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, just as oil shipments through the crucial energy chokepoint approach prewar levels. So far this month, UK Maritime Trade Operations has reported nine attacks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his claims about US control over maritime traffic through the Hormuz, noting the waterway "belongs to the US Navy and the United States", while describing the US naval presence there as an effective blockade against Iran.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

Changes in retail gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it's more durable in nature.

On Thursday, 24-carat gold was priced at 149,820/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at 137,335/10 grams. Silver prices today are at 224,130/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.

Also Read | Gold falls 26%, silver deficit persists: How should investors approach ETFs now?

Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on October 8:

Gold Prices in Mumbai — October 8

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 149,550/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 137,088/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 223,720/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — October 8

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 149,290/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 136,849/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 223,340/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — October 8

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 149,670/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 137,198/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 223,900/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — October 8

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 149,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 136,904/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 223,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — October 8

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 149,790/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 137,308/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 224,080/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — October 8

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 149,990/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 137,491/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 224,380/1 kg

How much returns has gold, silver given so far

Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

Also Read | RBI hikes repo rate: Which asset classes could benefit now?

Meanwhile, silver prices have risen even more sharply, driven by strong demand and currency fluctuations. Prices climbed from roughly 78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over 240,000 per kg in October 2026.

However, moving ahead, silver could remain relatively more volatile than gold because of its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Gold Prices
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyGold and silver price today, Oct 8: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.