Gold and silver price today, Sept 21: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India fell nearly 0.5% in the domestic futures market during early trading hours on Monday, September 21, as uncertainty over the US-Iran war continued to fuel safe-haven demand.

MCX Gold 5 October futures were trading at ₹153,870 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 4 December contracts were down 0.39% at ₹240,663 per kg at around 9:05 am today. The drop comes as the market opened after two-day weekend break.

In one of the recent developments, an United Nations fact-finding mission said that it has reasonable grounds to believe the ​United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February, and that these constituted war crimes, Reuters reported.

As per the report, it also found that ‌Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity during their deadly crackdown on anti-government protests. The mission has urged both Iran and the US to immediately cease "all violations and crimes," provide full compensation to the victims, along with ensuring that such acts are not repeated in the near future.

Meanwhile, Trump’s ambassador to UN Mike Waltz told The Washington Post on Sunday that there is no timeline on Iran war’s end. As the conflict approaches seven months, he said time “is on the president’s and on the United States’ side.”

Changes in retail gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it's more durable in nature.

On Monday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹154,530/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹141,653/10 grams. Silver prices today are at ₹240,640/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.

Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on :

Gold Prices in Mumbai — September 21 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹154,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹240,200/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — September 21 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹153,960/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,130/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — September 21 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,488/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — September 21 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,020/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,185/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹240,070/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — September 21 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,598/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — September 21 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹154,670/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,781/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹241,090/1 kg

How much returns has gold, silver given so far Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations. Rates rose from roughly ₹78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000 per kg in September 2026.