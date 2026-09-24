Gold and silver price today, Sept 24: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India fell nearly 0.12% in the domestic futures market during early trading hours on Thursday, September 24, as reports of fresh talks between the US and Iran emerged.
MCX Gold 5 October futures stood at ₹151,071 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 4 December contracts were down 0.53% at ₹234,650 per kg at around 9:05 am.
In a recent development in US-Iran conflict, officials from Tehran and Washington held their first known indirect talks on Tuesday since a ceasefire collapsed in July. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner communicated through mediators during the talks.
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it's more durable in nature.
On Monday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹151,840/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹139,187/10 grams. Silver prices today are at ₹234,550/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.
Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on :
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,380/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,765/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹234,340/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,120/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,527/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹233,940/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,450/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹138,829/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru151,130 — ₹234,210/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹151,130/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,536/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹233,710/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,570/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹138,939/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹234,400/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,770/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,123/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹234,710/1 kg
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations. Rates rose from roughly ₹78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000 per kg in September 2026.
The growth in prices of these precious metals can be attributed to ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, which began nearly seven months ago in February. However, the two sides continue to claim that they are ready for talks, as per recent media reports.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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