Gold could climb to $8,000 an ounce within the next six months as the US dollar faces a potentially sharp decline, according to economist and financial commentator Alasdair Macleod.

In an interview with MINING.COM host Devan Murugan on the latest episode of Top of Mine, Macleod said the next major rally in gold may reflect a weakening US dollar rather than an increase in the precious metal's underlying value.

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He said uncertainty over the timing of a recovery in gold prices, including expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, could distract investors from the broader risks facing the US currency.

"It doesn't mean that gold has gone up. It means the dollar has gone down. And this is the point which I think everybody misses," Macleod told MINING.COM.

Conventional approach of assessing gold prices His outlook challenges the conventional approach of assessing gold prices primarily through interest rates. Investors often view higher rates as negative for gold because the metal does not generate interest or dividends, increasing its opportunity cost compared with interest-bearing assets.

Macleod, however, argued that this approach overlooks gold's role as a store of value and a potential hedge against the loss of purchasing power in fiat currencies.

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He criticised what he described as a widespread misunderstanding of gold among investors, saying its value should not be judged solely by movements in interest rates.

Why Macleod is concerned about the US financial system Macleod said he sees growing risks in the US financial system, particularly because American investors hold relatively little gold while equity markets could be approaching an uncomfortable bear market.

He warned that a squeeze in market liquidity could trigger widespread selling across asset classes as investors look to raise cash, potentially affecting even assets that are traditionally considered safe.

For investors, Macleod said the bigger risk lies in credit markets rather than gold.

"The basic message I have for everyone is the risk is in credit," he said, advising investors to move away from credit exposure and consider holding physical gold.

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Fed faces a difficult choice between dollar and financial markets Macleod also questioned the position of the US Federal Reserve, arguing that its interest rate decisions could force it to choose between supporting the dollar and protecting the broader financial system.

He said the central bank could find itself under pressure to ease financial conditions and provide liquidity if markets come under stress.

According to Macleod, the priority in such a situation would likely be to stabilise the economy and financial markets, even if that meant weakening the dollar.

He warned that central bank intervention to ease liquidity pressures could undermine confidence in the US currency.

Macleod argued that once users of a currency begin to lose confidence in its value, restoring that trust becomes increasingly difficult.

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According to BullionVault, the yellow metal $3,580.57 per ounce.