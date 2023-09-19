Gold ETF inflows hit a 16-month high in August 2023. Should you invest?2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Gold ETFs in India saw the highest inflow of ₹1,028 crore in August, according to data from Amfi. Gold ETFs are seen as a safe investment option with excellent liquidity and are easy to trade on the stock market
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted ₹1,028 crore in August, making it the highest inflow since April 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. This came following an inflow of ₹456 crore in the segment in July.
