Gold falls ₹40; silver declines ₹851 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Comex spot gold price is trading lower by 0.20 per cent at USD 1,926 per ounce against its previous close.
(PTI) Gold price fell ₹40 to ₹56,840 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in rates of precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.
