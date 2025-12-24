Gold in your portfolio: What to expect from the safe-haven asset in volatile times
Summary
While most experts remain optimistic about gold, citing a macroeconomic backdrop that continues to favor it, some warn of short-term risks.
MUMBAI : Elevated inflation risks, volatility in global equity markets, and steady physical demand from India and China have together reinforced gold’s role as a portfolio stabilizer at a time when economic visibility remains poor.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story