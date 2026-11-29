Gold investors have had a turbulent few months, with prices witnessing a sharp correction in November after touching record highs. Although the yellow metal has recovered from its recent lows, concerns remain over whether the decline could deepen and push prices below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell nearly 13% in November, triggering concerns among investors. However, the metal has staged a strong recovery in recent sessions, with market experts suggesting that a fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams is unlikely in the near term.

The November correction was driven by several factors, including a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and changing expectations around US Federal Reserve interest rates. These developments put pressure on gold prices, which had previously been trading near record levels.

MCX gold futures for December delivery dropped to ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams on November 26. However, prices subsequently rebounded sharply, gaining ₹8,345 over the next two trading sessions to touch an intraday high of ₹1,26,251 per 10 grams.

Will gold prices fall below ₹ 1 lakh? SEBI-registered research analyst Anuj Gupta, according to a report by SangriToday, does not expect gold prices to fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams. According to the report, he believes improving economic indicators from the US and the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the first quarter of 2027 could provide support to the precious metal.

Recent US economic indicators, including lower-than-expected initial unemployment benefit claims and a significant improvement in home sales, point towards resilience in the economy.

However, expectations of a possible interest rate reduction in early 2027 could improve the outlook for gold. Lower interest rates generally support non-yielding assets such as gold by reducing the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

Gupta expects these factors to support gold prices over the longer term.

Gold price outlook: What should investors expect over the next six months? According to SangriToday's report, Ashish Rajodia, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, believes gold and silver markets could enter a stabilisation phase following November's steep correction.

Gold prices may move within a relatively narrow range over the next six months rather than witnessing another sharp rally or a major crash.

Rajodia expects MCX gold prices to trade between ₹1,12,000 and ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams during this period.

This outlook suggests that despite the recent volatility, gold could remain above the psychologically important ₹1 lakh mark.