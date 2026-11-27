Gold prices today, 27 November: Price of the yellow metal rebounded on Friday in the international markets, rising from over one-year lows ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Spot gold jumped 1.6% to $3,622.91 per ounce, bullion was up about 2.7% so far this week, while US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.6% to $3,621.10, as per the report.

According to a Bloomberg report, bullion is on track for weekly gains recovering from a 15-month low two days ago. The Reuters report added that spot silver climbed 4.6% to $43.40, platinum gained 2.6% to $1,323.78, and palladium rose 3.3% to $901.50 — all three are also on track for weekly gains.

In the domestic markets, gold futures recovered around 2% to ₹1,24,787 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). At the time of writing on 27 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,25,440 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,53,440 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Gold prices outlook: Check key factors here The reports pointed to the Thanksgiving holiday market closure for cooling selloff in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. “Although gold has attempted to stabilise following its recent losses, investors remain cautious. US holidays could limit selling pressure on gold as the selloff in technology stocks and the asset liquidations pause. However, the timing of any recovery will depend heavily on the direction of real interest rates, the US dollar and investment flows,” Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer, VT Markets told the agency.

Notably, gold prices this week also took a hit from faster than expected growth in United States economy, Q3 data on Wednesday showed.

Inflation shot up in October, further hiking expectations that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next month and in early 2027 as well. It hiked rates in September FOMC meet. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, Reuters added.

Sentiment remains fragile: ‘This is line in the sand’ Experts told Bloomberg that sentiment remains fragile as gold has remained below $4,000 an ounce since 11 November and is still on track for a third monthly loss of more than 6%, extending a fall from a record high in January that gained pace after the US-Iran war sent energy costs soaring.

“Gold faces a critical support zone between $3,450 and $3,500, the area from which prices broke out in August 2025 before staging their historic rally to record highs. This is now the line in the sand for gold — holding above this zone could provide a foundation for stabilisation, while a decisive break below would raise the risk of a deeper correction,” Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime told Bloomberg.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are the gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Friday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai today:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 27 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,25,310 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,19,210 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹93,983 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 27 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,54,140 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 27 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,25,090 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹119,010 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹93,818 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 27 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,53,870 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,25,410 per 10 grams, on 27 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,310 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹94,058 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 27 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,54,260 per kg.

(With inputs from Agencies)