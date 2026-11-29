Gold prices outlook: Price of the yellow metal bounced back from 15-month lows on Friday, amid rising United States Treasury yields and as buyers bought the dip on tech stocks, despite lingering concerns over the fate of artificial intelligence bubble, as per reports.

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Bullion remained on track for its first weekly gain of nearly 3% after posting losses in the previous two weeks. Spot gold rose 2.1% to $3,639.61 per ounce and US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.9% to $3,637.60 per ounce.

Spot silver climbed 4.7% to $43.44 per ounce, platinum gained 2.3% to $1,319.96 per ounce and palladium rose 1.8% to $889.01 — all three metals were also poised for weekly gains, it added.

Gains in gold prices temporary? However, investors remained cautious as oil prices remain elevated due to the US-Iran war, and investors are pricing in interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

“This recent bounce looks more like short-covering/profit-taking than a change in trend. The Fed is still hiking, real yields are high and the dollar is near multi-month highs. Until one of those shifts, rallies toward $3,750–$3,800 could attract sellers,” Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital told Reuters.

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Can gold prices move towards $4,500 levels? Vawda added, “A return to $5,000 is possible, but not in the first half of the year. Gold needs the Fed to stop hiking and the dollar to roll over. If that happens by mid-2027, a recovery toward $4,500 is realistic.”

Key factors that would put pressure on gold prices include the Fed's rate hikes, even as demand for gold in key Asian hubs improved — Reuters reported that jewellery and investment buying picked up in India, while strong retail purchases in China kept local premiums firm.

According to a report by FX Empire, price behavior at the 20-day moving average should provide the first significant test of resistance. “…Once the 20-day moving average is reclaimed, the 50-day moving average, currently near $4,017, becomes a potential upside target. Therefore, the ability to sustain the current recovery and reclaim the 20-day moving average will be important in determining whether gold can extend its developing bottoming process toward the higher resistance zone,” it noted.

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Gold, silver prices today, 29 November: Check rates At the time of writing on 29 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,27,510 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,56,160 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 29 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,27,280 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,16,673 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹95,460 per 10 grams.

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The silver price in Mumbai today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,55,880 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 29 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,27,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,16,472 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹95,295 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,55,610 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,27,380 per 10 grams, on 29 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,16,765 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹95,535 per 10 grams.

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The silver price in Bengaluru today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,56,000 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 29 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,27,650 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,17,013 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹95,738 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,56,330 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 29 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,27,110 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,16,518 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹95,333 per 10 grams.

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The silver price in Kolkata today, 29 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,55,670 per kg.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn