Gold prices in Punjab's capital, Chandigarh, on November 29, 2026, stand at ₹12,801.00 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), ₹11,734.00 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹9,601.00 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

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Gold prices in Chandigarh remain unchanged on November 29 compared with the previous day, as the bullion market was closed for its weekly holiday.

Gold prices in Chandigarh: 24K Gold / 10gm: ₹1,28,010.00

22K Gold / 10gm: ₹1,17,340.00

18K Gold / 10gm: ₹96,010.00

Today's gold rate price per gram in Chandigarh

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹ 12,801.00 ₹ 11,734.00 ₹ 9,601.00 8 Gram ₹ 1,02,408.00 ₹ 93,872.00 ₹ 76,808.00 10 Gram ₹ 1,28,010.00 ₹ 1,17,340.00 ₹ 96,010.00 12 Gram (1 Tola) ₹ 1,53,612.00 ₹ 1,40,808.00 ₹ 1,15,212.00 100 Gram ₹ 12,80,100.00 ₹ 11,73,400.00 ₹ 9,60,100.00

Understanding 24K, 22K and 18K gold - 24-karat gold: With 99.9% purity, it is the purest form of gold but is relatively soft and less commonly used for making everyday jewellery.

22-karat gold: Containing 91.6% pure gold, it is widely used in jewellery making because it offers a balance between purity and durability.

- 18-karat gold: Containing 75% pure gold, it is often used in studded and designer jewellery

Gold rate in Chandigarh - Last 10 days Gold rates in Chandigarh recorded an overall upward movement over the past 10 days, overcoming a steep mid-week dip to settle near their period highs today. As of November 29, 2026, 24-karat (24K) gold stands at ₹1,28,010 per 10 grams, unchanged from yesterday’s closing rate. 22-karat (22K) gold is priced at ₹1,17,340 per 10 grams, while 18-karat (18K) gold is trading at ₹96,010 per 10 grams.

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Key market highlights (Nov 20 – Nov 29, 2026) 10-day net gain: Compared to November 20, when 24K gold was priced at ₹1,25,720 per 10 grams, prices have risen by ₹2,290. Over the same period, 22K gold gained ₹2,100 (up from ₹1,15,240), and 18K gold increased by ₹1,720 (up from ₹94,290).

Lowest point: The sharpest single-day drop occurred on November 25, when rates plunged by roughly 3.5%, dragging 24K gold down to a 10-day low of ₹1,23,430 and 22K gold to ₹1,13,140.

Strong recovery & peak: Buyers saw a swift rebound immediately following the dip. Prices climbed on November 26 and surged by 2.88% on November 27 to hit a 10-day peak of ₹1,28,550 for 24K gold and ₹1,17,840 for 22K gold.

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Weekend stability: After a minor 0.42% pullback on November 28, rates held steady through Sunday, November 29, giving local buyers and jewelers a stable end to the week.

What should gold buyers in Chandigarh know? The rates mentioned above are indicative and do not include GST, TCS, making charges, or other applicable levies. The final price paid by buyers may therefore be higher depending on the jeweller, design, and additional charges.

Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before making a purchase.

The gold rates mentioned are indicative and may differ across jewellers. According to GoodReturns, the quoted prices exclude GST, tax collected at source (TCS) and other applicable levies. The final jewellery cost may also include making charges and other fees, depending on the retailer and the design.

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Buyers are advised to confirm the prevailing gold rate, purity, hallmarking details, and applicable charges with their preferred jeweller before making a purchase.

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