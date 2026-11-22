Gold prices in Visakhapatnam: In line with domestic and global trends, price of the yellow metal slipped in Andhra Pradesh in the past week, however, buyers still remain cautious, as per a report by The Hindu.

Consumers “remain in wait-and-watch mode”, the report said as footfalls at retailers remain subdued when compared to the same period last year.

Speaking to the publication, Shantilal Jain, chief organiser of the Andhra Pradesh Bullion, Gold, Silver and Diamond Merchants’ Association and President of the Nellore District Bullion and Diamond Merchants’ Association, said there is scope for sales to improve as buyers may be waiting for gold prices to bottom instead of buying the dip.

JVS Srinivasa Rao, a NTR district-based jeweller and owner of Sri Sai Pavan Jewellery Mart told the paper he expects sales to rise next month on account of farmer purchases during the harvest season.

Gold prices decline for ninth straight session in India Selloff in the precious metals sector continued as gold slumped for the ninth straight session on Friday, down ₹5,200 from the previous day to ₹1,29,300 per 10 grams in Delhi due to sustained pressure from the global markets, PTI reported.

Silver fared no better, sinking to ₹1.58 lakh per kg, down ₹4,000 compared to the preceding session, it added.

Internationally, spot gold dropped by $38.99 or 1.08%, to $3,586.32 per ounce, while silver fell nearly 1% to $42.62 an ounce, hitting their lowest levels since September 2025, as per the report.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 22 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,22,520 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,49,600 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Visakhapatnam The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,22,500 per 10 grams today, on 22 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Visakhapatnam was ₹1,12,292 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Visakhapatnam was ₹91,875 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Visakhapatnam today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,570 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 22 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,22,300 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,12,108 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹91,725 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,49,330 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 22 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,22,090 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,11,916 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹91,568 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,070 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,22,400 per 10 grams, on 22 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,200 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹91,800 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,450 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 22 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,22,660 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,12,438 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹91,995 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,49,770 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 22 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,22,140 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,11,962 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹91,605 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 22 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹149,130 per kg.