Gold prices outlook: The yellow metal slipped by 2% on Wednesday after the latest United States inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting, Kitco reported. Spot gold briefly slipped below the $3,500 critical support level, down 2% to $3,484.20 an ounce on 25 November, it added.

Notably, the yellow metal saw slight recovery, up 0.9% near $3,575 an ounce, before closing for the Thanksgiving holiday today, Bloomberg reported.

On Thursday, spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,573.39/ounce and US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.1% to $3,572.50.

What did US inflation data show? According to a Reuters report, data for Q3 showed that the US economy grew faster than anticipated. Kitco added that a reading of Q3 GDP from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed it grew 4.3% between July and September — better than 3.4% estimate and up from 2.2% recorded in Q2.

Economic growth persisted at a “slight to moderate” pace across most of the US in recent weeks, while inflation remained sticky and employment levels rose, a Fed survey showed on Wednesday, as per Reuters. Markets are thus pricing in a rate hike at the Fed's December meet and another 60% chance of a larger, 50-basis-point increase in January, it added, citing the CME's FedWatch tool. The US Fed raised rates in September.

Why gold remains under pressure According to the Bloomberg report, US inflation data showed rise in cost of living, with the Fed's preferred measure — the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index up 3.3% year-on-year in October. The index, which excludes food and energy, is at its highest since 2023, it added.

At market open in Singapore on 26 November, spot gold dipped 0.2% to $3,578.72 an ounce, it added. US markets remain closed today on account of Thanksgiving.

Experts said elevated inflation means the central bank is on track to raise interest rates in the December FOMC meet, with more hikes likely through 2027 as well, as per the report.

Notably, gold has comped big losses this year due to continued geopolitical uncertainty arising from the US and Iran war. Higher energy prices, surge in the US Dollar, and the Fed's rate decision have dragged the precious metal and are likely to continue weighing outlook, it added.

Further, the Reuters report added that selloff in the global stock markets dragged risk assets, after the Donald Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 trading partners. Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.7% to $41.49 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $1,287.53 and palladium climbed 1.1% to $871.25.

Notably, with the outlook being that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates next year too, gold prices are likely to remain under pressure.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities told PTI that PMI readings from across major economies, US housing data, and durable goods orders will also impact expectations from the Fed and thus long outlook for the precious metals remains weak.

(With inputs from Agencies)