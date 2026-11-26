Gold prices outlook: The yellow metal slipped by 2% on Wednesday after the latest United States inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting, Kitco reported. Spot gold briefly slipped below the $3,500 critical support level, down 2% to $3,484.20 an ounce on 25 November, it added.

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Notably, the yellow metal saw slight recovery, up 0.9% near $3,575 an ounce, before closing for the Thanksgiving holiday today, Bloomberg reported.

On Thursday, spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,573.39/ounce and US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.1% to $3,572.50.

What did US inflation data show? According to a Reuters report, data for Q3 showed that the US economy grew faster than anticipated. Kitco added that a reading of Q3 GDP from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed it grew 4.3% between July and September — better than 3.4% estimate and up from 2.2% recorded in Q2.

Economic growth persisted at a “slight to moderate” pace across most of the US in recent weeks, while inflation remained sticky and employment levels rose, a Fed survey showed on Wednesday, as per Reuters. Markets are thus pricing in a rate hike at the Fed's December meet and another 60% chance of a larger, 50-basis-point increase in January, it added, citing the CME's FedWatch tool. The US Fed raised rates in September.

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Why gold remains under pressure According to the Bloomberg report, US inflation data showed rise in cost of living, with the Fed's preferred measure — the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index up 3.3% year-on-year in October. The index, which excludes food and energy, is at its highest since 2023, it added.

At market open in Singapore on 26 November, spot gold dipped 0.2% to $3,578.72 an ounce, it added. US markets remain closed today on account of Thanksgiving.

Experts said elevated inflation means the central bank is on track to raise interest rates in the December FOMC meet, with more hikes likely through 2027 as well, as per the report.

Notably, gold has comped big losses this year due to continued geopolitical uncertainty arising from the US and Iran war. Higher energy prices, surge in the US Dollar, and the Fed's rate decision have dragged the precious metal and are likely to continue weighing outlook, it added.

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Further, the Reuters report added that selloff in the global stock markets dragged risk assets, after the Donald Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 trading partners. Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.7% to $41.49 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $1,287.53 and palladium climbed 1.1% to $871.25.

Notably, with the outlook being that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates next year too, gold prices are likely to remain under pressure.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities told PTI that PMI readings from across major economies, US housing data, and durable goods orders will also impact expectations from the Fed and thus long outlook for the precious metals remains weak.

(With inputs from Agencies)

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn