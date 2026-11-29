Gold prices today, 29 November: Gold prices rebounded this week to mark gains from a 15-month low, with bullion rising by 3.3% on Friday to trade near $3,600 levels. Spot gold climbed 2.2% to $3,644.79 an ounce, silver jumped 4.8% to $43.53 an ounce, while platinum and palladium both advanced by more than 2%, Bloomberg reported.

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Bullion remained on track for its first weekly gain of nearly 3% after posting losses in the previous two weeks and US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.9% to $3,637.60 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver climbed 4.7% to $43.44 per ounce, platinum gained 2.3% to $1,319.96 per ounce and palladium rose 1.8% to $889.01 — all three metals were also poised for weekly gains, Reuters reported.

Can gold prices move towards $4,500 levels? The hike came as buyers bought the dip on tech stocks, despite lingering concerns over the fate of artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. However, investors remained cautious as oil prices remain elevated due to the war between United States and Iran, and investors are pricing in interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

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“This recent bounce looks more like short-covering/profit-taking than a change in trend. The Fed is still hiking, real yields are high and the dollar is near multi-month highs. Until one of those shifts, rallies toward $3,750–$3,800 could attract sellers,” Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital told Reuters.

Key factors that would put pressure on gold prices include the Fed's rate hikes, even as demand for gold in key Asian hubs improved — Reuters reported that jewellery and investment buying picked up in India, while strong retail purchases in China kept local premiums firm.

Vawda added, “A return to $5,000 is possible, but not in the first half of the year. Gold needs the Fed to stop hiking and the dollar to roll over. If that happens by mid-2027, a recovery toward $4,500 is realistic.”

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Gold prices today: Compare rates across jewellers At the time of writing on 29 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,27,510 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,56,160 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Further, indicative retail selling rates for gold jewellery on the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) website as on Friday, was as follows:

IBJA's indicative ratail selling rates for gold jewellery (per gram) Fine Gold (999) ₹ 12,630 Gold 22K ₹ 12,327 Gold 20K ₹ 11,241 Gold 18K ₹ 10,230 Gold 14K ₹ 8,146 *Above rates are without 3% GST and making charges; source: IBJA

Here are gold and silver rates across key jewellers in India today. Compare and check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold at retailers:

According to TodayGoldRates, prices at Tanishq are as follows: 22K gold – ₹ 11,650/gm, 24K gold – ₹ 12,709/gm, 18K gold – ₹ 9,532/gm, till last update.

11,650/gm, 24K gold – 12,709/gm, 18K gold – 9,532/gm, till last update. According to TodayGoldRates, prices at Malabar Gold & Diamonds are as follows: 22K gold – ₹ 11,720/gm, 24K gold – ₹ 12,785/gm, 18K gold – ₹ 9,590/gm, till last update.

11,720/gm, 24K gold – 12,785/gm, 18K gold – 9,590/gm, till last update. According to TodayGoldRates, prices at Kalyan Jewellers are as follows: 22K gold – ₹ 11,720/gm, 24K gold – ₹ 12,785/gm, 18K gold – ₹ 9,589/gm, till last update.

11,720/gm, 24K gold – 12,785/gm, 18K gold – 9,589/gm, till last update. According to TodayGoldRates, prices at Joyalukkas are as follows: 22K gold – ₹ 11,720/gm, 24K gold – ₹ 12,785/gm, 18K gold – ₹ 9,589/gm, till last update. Notably, the above rates are indicative and do not include the making charges or 3% GST that is imposed on the final bill for customers.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn