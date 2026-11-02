Gold rate today 2 Nov: Chennai vs Bangalore prices compared — City wise details for yellow metal buyers, investors

Gold, silver prices today, 2 November: Gold prices in Bangalore and Chennai rose today on Monday, 2 November, as they jumped globally, bouncing from the previous selloff amid lower oil prices and tempering of inflation concerns, as per reports.

Bullion gained as much as 1.1% to near $3,915 an ounce, clawing back some losses after a 3.7% slump in the previous session that rounded off the worst October for the metal since 2008, Bloomberg reported.

Spot gold climbed 0.7% to $3,903.15 an ounce at 11:34 am and spot silver climbed 1.8% to $49.97, according to a Reuters report.

MCX gold futures were trading 0.40% higher at ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams at around 9:13 am in the domestic futures market, while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,39,310 per 10 grams on Monday, 2 November 2026, while Silver was at ₹1,81,840 per kg, data on the official bullion website showed.

Today, we compare prices between Chennai vs Bangalore for yellow metal buyers and investors in 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine Silver. Also, check gold and silver rates in other key Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai vs Bangalore Gold prices in both Chennai and Bangalore were up, similar to other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,420 per 10 grams, ₹250 more compared to ₹1,39,170 per 10 grams in the Garden City.

Further, the 22-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,27,802 per 10 grams, ₹229 more compared to ₹1,27,573 per 10 grams in Bengaluru; and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,565 per 10 grams in Chennai ₹187 more than ₹1,04,378 per 10 grams in Bengaluru.

The silver price in Chennai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,120 per kg ₹460 more when compared to ₹1,81,660 per kg in Bangalore.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,39,020 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,435 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,04,265 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,81,590 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,780 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,27,215 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,04,085 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,280 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 2 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,261 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,04,123 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,81,350 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,340 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,728 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,505 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,050 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,39,310 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,701 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,483 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 2 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,82,010 per kg.