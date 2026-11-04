Gold rate today Coimbatore Nov 4 Wednesday: Up or down? Latest price for investors ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2026

Gold rate today Coimbatore Nov 4 Wednesday: Price of the yellow metal rose today in Coimbatore, in line with global trends, as the markets await the United States midterm election results and non-farm payrolls data, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,947.49 per ounce by 0415 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $3,958.00. And among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $49.38, platinum slipped 1.2% to $1,399.72 and palladium dropped 0.2% to $932.07, it added.

“A weaker USD and a punchy decline in both nominal and real US Treasury yields are clearly providing support for gold. The demand for protection against a potentially more unpredictable and confrontational Trump administration looks to be providing a compelling backdrop for gold buyers,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone told the agency.

In the domestic markets, gold prices on Wednesday rose by ₹510 to ₹1,39,962 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand, PTI reported. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by ₹510, or 0.37%, at ₹1,39,962/10 grams in a business turnover of 876 lots, it added.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,42,450 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,85,930 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Up or down? Check the latest price for investors in Isha City ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2026. We also bring retail gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Coimbatore The 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,42,880 per 10 grams, on 4 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Coimbatore was ₹1,30,973 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Coimbatore was ₹1,07,160 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Coimbatore today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,87,040 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 4 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,42,380 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,30,515 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,06,785 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,86,370 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 4 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,42,220 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,30,368 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,06,665 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,86,180 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore In the Garden City, the 24-karat gold price was at ₹1,39,000 per 10 grams, on 4 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Bangalore was ₹1,27,417 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,250 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,240 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 4 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,710 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,151 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,04,033 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,860 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 4 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,290 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,683 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,468 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,620 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,110 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,518 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,333 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,380 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,39,040 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,453 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,280 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 4 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,170 per kg.