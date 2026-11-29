Gold prices in Coimbatore remained unchanged on Sunday, November 29, with the rate of 24-karat gold at ₹12,786 per gram, according to GoodReturns. The price of 22-karat gold stood at ₹11,720 per gram, while 18-karat gold was priced at ₹9,590 per gram.
The rates are indicative and may vary between jewellers. Buyers should check with their preferred retailer for the final price before making a purchase.
According to GoodReturns, the price of 24K gold, which has a purity of 99.9%, stood at ₹12,786 per gram on November 29. The rate of 22K gold, with 91.6% purity, was ₹11,720 per gram. Meanwhile, 18K gold, which has 75% purity, was priced at ₹9,590 per gram.
|Gold purity
|Price per gram
|Price for 10 grams
|24K (99.9%)
|₹12,786
|₹1,27,860
|22K (91.6%)
|₹11,720
|₹1,17,200
|18K (75%)
|₹9,590
|₹95,900
The 24K and 22K gold rates in Coimbatore were unchanged from the previous day, according to GoodReturns. BankBazaar also listed the 22K rate at ₹11,720 per gram and the 18K rate at ₹9,589 per gram on November 29.
GoodReturns' historical data shows that 24K gold was priced at ₹13,888 per gram on November 1. It touched a monthly high of ₹14,602 per gram on November 5 before declining to a low of ₹12,458 per gram on November 25. At ₹12,786 per gram on November 29, the rate was about 7.9% lower than at the start of the month.
The quoted rates are indicative and do not include GST, tax collection at source (TCS) or other applicable levies, according to GoodReturns. The final price of jewellery may also include making charges and other costs, depending on the retailer and the design.
Buyers should confirm the day's rate, purity, hallmarking details and applicable charges with the jeweller before placing an order.
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