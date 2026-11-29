Gold price in Jaipur today (November 29) stands at ₹12,801 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), ₹11,735 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹9,604 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity), according to GoodReturns.

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Gold rate per gram in Jaipur on November 29

Gold rate in Jaipur: (November 20 – November 29, 2026) Over the 10-day period from November 20 to November 29, 2026, according to GoodReturns, benchmark retail gold rates in Jaipur experienced a net upward recovery of +1.82% (rising by ₹229/g for 24K and ₹210/g for 22K).

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Gold prices in Jaipur showed moderate volatility over the past 10 days. Both 24K and 22K gold experienced notable daily swings, with a sharp rise mid-period followed by a pullback. Prices stabilized in the final two days of the period.

Price range

24K Gold: Highest ₹12,855 (27 Nov) | Lowest ₹12,343 (25 Nov)

22K Gold: Highest ₹11,785 (27 Nov) | Lowest ₹11,315 (25 Nov)

Overall Movement (20 Nov → 29 Nov)

24K: Declined from ₹12,572 to ₹12,801 → net gain of ₹229

22K: Declined from ₹11,525 to ₹11,735 → net gain of ₹210

Gold Price Movement Report: Jaipur – November 2026 Gold prices in Jaipur experienced a clear downward trend through November 2026. Both 24K and 22K gold started the month at elevated levels, peaked early in the month, and then declined significantly, closing the period well below their opening rates.

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Overall change (1 Nov → 29 Nov)

24K Gold: Declined from ₹13,903 to ₹12,801 → drop of ₹1,102 (−7.9%)

22K Gold: Declined from ₹12,745 to ₹11,735 → drop of ₹1,010 (−7.9%)

Gold price movement in November 2026

All prices are indicative benchmarks subject to retailer variation. According to GoodReturns, these figures do not account for GST, tax collection at source (TCS), making charges, or other statutory levies, which vary by design and vendor.

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Prospective buyers should confirm prevailing rates, purity standards, BIS hallmarking, and total payable charges with their chosen jeweller before finalizing a transaction.