Whether buying gold for a wedding, a family celebration or as a long-term investment, keeping track of daily price movements is important for buyers in Lucknow. As the precious metal remains a popular choice among households, even small differences in rates across purity categories can influence purchasing decisions and budgets.

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On Sunday, November 29, buyers can check the latest prices of 24-carat, 22-carat, 20-carat and 18-carat gold in the Uttar Pradesh capital before heading to jewellery stores. These rates are indicative and may vary from the final prices quoted by local jewellers.

Gold rate today in Lucknow Gold prices vary according to purity, with 24-carat gold representing the purest commercially available variety. Lower-carat options contain a greater proportion of other metals, making them more suitable for jewellery manufacturing.

Here is a breakdown of gold prices in Lucknow on November 29, according to Bullions.co.in:

Gold purity Price per 10 grams 24 carat (999) ₹ 1,27,310 22 carat (916) ₹ 1,16,701 20 carat (833) ₹ 1,06,092 18 carat (750) ₹ 95,483

It listed the 24-carat gold rate at ₹1,27,310 per 10 grams, with the 22-carat variety priced at ₹1,16,701. Meanwhile, 20-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,092, while 18-carat gold was quoted at ₹95,483 per 10 grams.

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How do gold purity levels differ? The purity of gold is measured in carats. The 24-carat variety carries a 999 hallmark, indicating 99.9% gold content, and is generally preferred for investment products such as coins and bars.

The 22-carat category has a 916 hallmark, representing approximately 91.67% gold content. It is widely used in jewellery because the addition of other metals makes ornaments more durable.

Similarly, 20-carat gold carries an 833 hallmark, indicating 83.33% purity, while 18-carat gold has a 750 hallmark, representing 75% gold content. These varieties are also used in jewellery manufacturing, depending on the design and requirements.

What should gold buyers in Lucknow know? The rates are indicative market estimates and should not be considered guaranteed retail purchase prices. The final amount paid by customers may vary depending on the jeweller, making charges, applicable taxes and other costs.

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Making charges can differ according to the design and craftsmanship of an ornament. Buyers should also account for applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST), which adds to the overall purchase cost.

Customers planning to buy gold in Lucknow should check the prevailing rates with local jewellers, verify the product's purity and hallmarking details, and obtain a detailed invoice before completing their purchase.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X