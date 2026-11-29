Gold prices in Maharashtra's Nagpur on November 29, 2026, stands at ₹12,786.00 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), ₹11,721.00 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹9,590.00 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity), according to Bengaluru-based trading platform Groww.

Gold prices in Nagpur remain unchanged on November 29 compared with the previous day, as the bullion market was closed for its weekly holiday.

Gold prices in Nagpur on November 29: 24K Gold / 10gm :1,27,860.00 0.00

22K Gold / 10gm: 1,17,210.00 0.00

18K Gold / 10gm: 95,900.00 0.00

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹ 12,786 ₹ 11,721 ₹ 9,590 8 Gram ₹ 1,02,288 ₹ 93,768 ₹ 76,720 10 Gram ₹ 1,27,860 ₹ 1,17,210 ₹ 95,900 12 Gram (1 Tola) ₹ 1,53,432 ₹ 1,40,652 ₹ 1,15,080 100 Gram ₹ 12,78,600 ₹ 11,72,100 ₹ 9,59,000

Understanding 24K, 22K and 18K gold - 24-karat gold: With 99.9% purity, it is the purest form of gold but is relatively soft and less commonly used for making everyday jewellery.

- 22-karat gold: Containing 91.6% pure gold, it is widely used in jewellery making because it offers a balance between purity and durability.

- 18-karat gold: Containing 75% pure gold, it is often used in studded and designer jewellery.

Gold rate in Nagpur - Last 10 days Gold buyers and investors in Nagpur experienced a volatile 10-day stretch in the bullion market, with prices swinging sharply before settling steady on Sunday. Today, 24-karat pure gold stands at ₹1,27,860 per 10 grams, while 22-karat standard jewelry gold is priced at ₹1,17,210 per 10 grams.

The past ten days saw dramatic price shifts across the city's jewelry markets:

The low point: After hovering around ₹1,25,080 to ₹1,27,800 early in the week, 24K gold suffered a steep drop on November 25, hitting a 10-day low of ₹1,23,280 per 10 grams (with 22K dipping to ₹1,13,010).

The rebound & peak: The market quickly recovered over the next 48 hours. On November 27, rates surged by nearly 2.9% to hit a 10-day high of ₹1,28,400 for 24K gold and ₹1,17,700 for 22K gold.

Also Read | Gold may hit $10,000 by 2030 as analyst spots a major bottom

Weekend stabilisation Following Friday's peak, prices cooled slightly on Saturday (November 28) by ₹540 per 10 grams and remained unchanged today. Over the entire 10-day period since November 20, 24K gold in Nagpur has recorded a net gain of ₹2,290 per 10 grams, while 18K gold currently trades at ₹95,900 per 10 grams.

What should gold buyers in Nagpur know? The rates mentioned above are indicative and do not include GST, TCS, making charges or other applicable levies. The final price paid by buyers may therefore be higher depending on the jeweller, design and additional charges.

Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before making a purchase.

The gold rates mentioned are indicative and may differ across jewellers. According to GoodReturns, the quoted prices exclude GST, tax collected at source (TCS) and other applicable levies. The final jewellery cost may also include making charges and other fees, depending on the retailer and the design.