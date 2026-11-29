Gold prices in Surat on November 29, 2026, stand at ₹12,791 per gram for 24-karat gold, while 22-karat gold is priced at ₹11,725 per gram. The rate of 18-karat gold is ₹9,594 per gram,, according to GoodReturns.

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Gold prices in Surat remained unchanged on November 29 compared with the previous day, as the bullion market was closed for its weekly holiday.

Gold price in Surat on November 29 - 24K gold: ₹12,791 per gram

- 22K gold: ₹11,725 per gram

- 18K gold: ₹9,594 per gram

Gold rate in Surat on November 29

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Understanding 24K, 22K and 18K gold - 24-karat gold: With 99.9% purity, it is the purest form of gold but is relatively soft and less commonly used for making everyday jewellery.

- 22-karat gold: Containing 91.6% pure gold, it is widely used in jewellery making because it offers a balance between purity and durability.

- 18-karat gold: Containing 75% pure gold, it is often used in studded and designer jewellery.

Gold rate in Surat in last 10 Days Gold prices in Surat witnessed fluctuations over the last 10 days, with both 24-karat and 22-karat rates recording an overall increase between November 20 and November 29, 2026.

The price of 24K gold rose from ₹12,562 per gram on November 20 to ₹12,791 on November 29, an increase of ₹229 per gram. Similarly, 22K gold prices climbed from ₹11,515 to ₹11,725 per gram, gaining ₹210 during the period.

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Gold prices saw their sharpest daily increase on November 27, when 24K gold rose by ₹360 per gram and 22K gold gained ₹330. However, prices declined the following day before remaining unchanged on November 29.

Gold rate in the last ten days in Surat

When did gold prices peak and fall the most in Surat? Gold prices in Surat touched their highest levels during the 10-day period on November 27. On that day, 24K gold was priced at ₹12,845 per gram, while 22K gold stood at ₹11,775 per gram.

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The lowest rates during the period were recorded on November 25, when 24K gold fell to ₹12,333 per gram and 22K gold declined to ₹11,305 per gram.

The biggest single-day decline came on November 25, with 24K gold falling by ₹447 per gram and 22K gold dropping by ₹415.

Conversely, November 27 saw the strongest daily recovery, with prices gaining ₹360 and ₹330 per gram for 24K and 22K gold, respectively.

How much have gold prices changed in Surat in 10 days? Despite the fluctuations, gold prices ended the 10-day period higher than their November 20 levels.

- 24K gold: Increased by ₹229 per gram, from ₹12,562 to ₹12,791.

- 22K gold: Increased by ₹210 per gram, from ₹11,515 to ₹11,725.

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Gold Price in Surat Falls 7.93% in November Gold prices in Surat witnessed a significant decline in November 2026, with both 24-karat and 22-karat rates falling 7.93% between November 1 and November 29.

The price of 24K gold declined from ₹13,893 per gram on November 1 to ₹12,791 per gram on November 29, a drop of ₹1,102. Similarly, 22K gold prices fell by ₹1,010 per gram, from ₹12,735 to ₹11,725 during the same period.

Gold prices touched their highest levels for the month on November 5, with 24K gold reaching ₹14,607 per gram and 22K gold touching ₹13,390 per gram.

However, prices subsequently moved lower, hitting their monthly lows on November 25. On that day, 24K gold was priced at ₹12,333 per gram, while 22K gold stood at ₹11,305 per gram.

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Gold price movement in Surat in November 2026

What should gold buyers in Surat know? The rates mentioned above are indicative and do not include GST, TCS, making charges or other applicable levies. The final price paid by buyers may therefore be higher depending on the jeweller, design and additional charges.

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Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before making a purchase.

The gold rates mentioned are indicative and may differ across jewellers. According to GoodReturns, the quoted prices exclude GST, tax collected at source (TCS) and other applicable levies. The final jewellery cost may also include making charges and other fees, depending on the retailer and the design.

Buyers are advised to confirm the prevailing gold rate, purity, hallmarking details and applicable charges with their preferred jeweller before making a purchase.