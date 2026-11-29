Gold prices in Visakhapatnam remain an important consideration for buyers planning jewellery purchases or looking to invest in the precious metal on Sunday, November 29. Whether purchasing gold for an upcoming wedding, a family occasion or long-term investment, checking the prevailing market rates can help buyers make informed decisions and plan their budgets.

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With prices varying according to purity, buyers can compare the rates of 24-carat, 22-carat, 20-carat and 18-carat gold before making a purchase. However, the listed city-wise rates are indicative and may differ from the final prices quoted by local jewellers, depending on market fluctuations, applicable taxes and making charges.

Gold rate today in Visakhapatnam The price of gold varies depending on its purity, with 24-carat gold being the purest commercially available variety. Lower-purity options contain a higher proportion of other metals, making them more suitable for manufacturing jewellery.

Here is a breakdown of gold prices in Visakhapatnam on November 29, according to Bullions.co.in:

Gold purity Price per 10 grams 24 carat (999) ₹ 1,27,480 22 carat (916) ₹ 1,16,857 20 carat (833) ₹ 1,06,233 18 carat (750) ₹ 95,610

(The 24-carat variety carries a purity of 99.9%, while 22-carat gold contains approximately 91.67% pure gold. The 20-carat category has around 83.33% gold content, and 18-carat gold comprises 75% gold.

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How do gold purity levels differ? The purity of gold is generally measured in carats, with 24 carats representing the highest commercially available purity. The 999 hallmark indicates 99.9% gold content, while the 916 hallmark denotes approximately 91.6% purity.

Jewellery manufacturers commonly use 22-carat gold, as the addition of other metals makes ornaments more durable. Lower-purity varieties, such as 20-carat and 18-carat gold, also contain a greater proportion of alloy metals, making them suitable for different jewellery designs.

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Pure 24-carat gold, meanwhile, is generally preferred for investment products such as gold bars and coins rather than everyday jewellery because of its relatively soft nature.

What should buyers keep in mind? The prices are indicative market estimates and should not be treated as guaranteed retail purchase rates. The final amount paid by customers can differ depending on the jeweller, applicable taxes, making charges and other costs.

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Making charges vary according to the design and craftsmanship involved in producing an ornament. Buyers should also account for the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST), which adds to the overall purchase cost.

Before purchasing gold in Visakhapatnam, customers should check the latest rates with local jewellers, verify the hallmark and purity of the product, and request a detailed invoice.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X