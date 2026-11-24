The price of gold in Maharashtra remained unchanged compared to the previous day at ₹126,410 per 10 grams, according to bullions.co.in, as of 11.45 am on Tuesday, November 24.

According to the website, the latest gold rates in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 24 November, are:

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Name 1 Gram 10 Gram 1 Kilogram 1 Ounce Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 12,641 126,410 12,641,000 358,366 Gold 22 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 11,588 115,876 11,587,583 328,502 Gold 20 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 10,534 105,342 10,534,167 298,639 Gold 18 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 9,481 94,808 9,480,750 268,775 Gold 16 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 8,427 84,273 8,427,333 238,911 Gold 14 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 7,374 73,739 7,373,917 209,047 Gold 12 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 6,321 63,205 6,320,500 179,183 Gold 10 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 5,267 52,671 5,267,083 149,319

These rates are uniform across districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Solapur.

While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form (99.9% pure), 22-karat gold (91.67% pure) is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater durability. Meanwhile, 20-karat and 18-karat gold (75% pure) are also used in jewellery making, offering lower purities and varying durability and design flexibility.

Gold and silver price change in Maharashtra

Name 1 Day Ago (2026-11-23) 1 Week Ago (2026-11-17) 1 Year Ago (2025-11-24) Price Change Price Change Price Change Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ₹ /10gm) 126,410 0 134,600 -6.08% 124,240.00 0.0175 Silver 999 ( ₹ ₹ /1kg) 154,680 0 170,030 -9.03% 154,960.00 -0.18%

Gold prices Gold prices gained on Tuesday, extending a rebound from a 14-month low as bargain hunters returned after last week's sharp selloff, while investors awaited US inflation data for fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $3,635.10 per ounce by 0449 GMT after touching its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $3,634.20, according to Reuters.

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Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the price of the yellow metal rose for a second day, after Jensen Huang’s surprise return to the helm of Nvidia Corp. recharged bets on artificial intelligence and spurred rallies across markets.

It reported that bullion climbed as much as 1% to near $3,670 an ounce, after jumping 2.7% in the previous session. The rebound partially retraced last week’s near-9% drop that took the metal to the lowest in more than a year. Nvidia reinstated Huang as president and chief executive officer of the world’s largest chipmaker less than two weeks after he resigned under a cloud of scandal.

“Gold’s sharp rebound appears to reflect a sudden pivot in market sentiment after Huang’s return reignited risk appetite across markets,” Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime was quoted as saying.

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He added that softer oil prices and an easing in longer-dated US Treasury yields were also supportive for bullion.