Gold rate today Mangalore Nov 5: Check latest prices ahead of Dhanteras 2026 — What’s happening after US midterm results

The price of gold rose on Thursday in Mangalore, in line with global trends, as the yellow metal climbed to its highest level in over two weeks on a weaker US dollar and Treasury yields after major Democratic gains in the US midterm elections raised hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.
The 24-karat gold price in Mangalore was at ₹ 14,170/gram and ₹ 1,41,700 per 10 gram, according to Bank Bazar.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Price Change
|1 gram
|₹ 14,170
|₹ 13,582
|₹ 588▲
|8 grams
|₹ 1,13,360
|₹ 1,08,656
|₹ 4,704▲
|10 grams
|₹ 1,41,700
|₹ 1,35,820
|₹ 5,880▲
Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Mangalore was up by ₹560 to ₹13,495/gram, according to Bank Bazar. The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold was at ₹1,34,950.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Price Change
|1 gram
|₹ 13,495
|₹ 12,935
|₹ 560▲
|8 grams
|₹ 1,07,960
|₹ 1,03,480
|₹ 4,480▲
|10 grams
|₹ 1,34,950
|₹ 1,29,350
|₹ 5,600▲
The 18-karat gold rate in Mangalore was at ₹ 11,041 per gram and ₹ 1,10,410 per 10 gram on Thursday, according to the report.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Price Change
|1 gram
|₹ 11,041
|₹ 10,583
|₹ 458▲
|8 grams
|₹ 88,328
|₹ 84,664
|₹ 3,664▲
|10 grams
|₹ 1,10,410
|₹ 1,05,830
|₹ 4,580▲
Gold prices on Thursday rose by ₹1,947 to ₹1,45,181 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by ₹1,947, or 1.37 per cent, at ₹1,45,181 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,327 lots.
Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.
Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,123.71 per ounce by 0609 GMT, after touching its highest since October 20 earlier in the session. Bullion climbed about 3.4% on Wednesday, its biggest daily gain since August 19.
US gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.5% to $4,133.00.
A weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields have helped gold recover above the key $4,000 level, though holding above that threshold remains crucial for the recovery outlook, said Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.
This comes as oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday on expectations that the losses US President Donald Trump's Republican Party suffered in congressional elections this week may reduce the risk of further escalation of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Lower energy prices ease inflationary pressures, reducing expectations that the central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer, supporting the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Market participants now await the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to further gauge the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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