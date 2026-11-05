Gold rate today Sangli Nov 5: Check latest prices ahead of Dhanteras 2026 - Trump loss, US election results impact

Gold prices in Sangli saw an uptick today, (Thursday, November 5) after the yellow metal rose in international bullion markets amid the drubbing received by President Donald Trump and his Republican party in US midterm election results. The precious metal advanced as a weaker US dollar and falling US Treasury yields boosted its appeal following major Democratic gains in the elections, Reuters reported.
In Sangli, the 24-karat gold rate stood at ₹1,45,270 per 10 grams on Thursday, up ₹1,760, or 1.23%, from the Wednesday's ₹1,43,510, according to Bullions.co.in. Silver prices also rose in Sangli, with 999 fine silver quoted at ₹1,89,040 per kg, up ₹1,170, or 0.62%.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market in the city including 24-karat gold, often considered the purest form. Other purities like 22-karat gold, commonly used to make jewellery because of its greater durability, and lower-purity options, including 20-karat and 18-karat gold, are also available.
According to Bullions.co.in, the latest gold rates in Sangli on 5 November are:
The rates were last updated at 12.20 pm (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday.
Silver prices also rose on Thursday. According to Bullions.co.in, the latest rates in Sangli are:
The Democrats snatched the control of both House of Representatives and Senate in the US Congress after flipping several Republican held seats. The election outcome also raised hopes of reduced tensions in the Middle East and a possible de-escalation of the US war on Iran.
According to Reuters, the yellow metal climbed to its highest level in over two weeks today, on a weaker US dollar and Treasury yields as easing oil prices helped temper inflation concerns.
According to Reuters, spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,123.71 per ounce on Thursday, after gaining 3.4% in the previous session. The yellow metal also touched its highest level since 20 October during the session.
The decline in the dollar and US Treasury yields has supported demand for gold. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, while lower yields improve the appeal of gold, which does not pay interest.
The election outcome also raised hopes that political pressure on Trump could limit the possibility of further escalation in the conflict involving Iran. Oil prices fell amid expectations of reduced geopolitical tensions.
Lower energy prices could ease inflationary pressures and reduce expectations that central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, can support demand for non-yielding assets such as gold.
The rise in price of gold and silver comes ahead of Dhanteras -- a major festival for buying the precious metal -- on Friday. Consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or silverware should compare rates across jewellers and account for making charges and other applicable costs.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. The rates mentioned above are based on Bullions.co.in's Sangli price listing, last updated at 12.20 pm IST on 5 November 2026.
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