Gold rate in this UP city sees major crash; price plunges over ₹6,611 in just 3 days, slips below ₹1.36 lakh mark

Gold price in Meerut today, 15 November: Price of the yellow metal slumped ₹6,611 per 10 grams over the past three days in Meerut, as per India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), local publication Amar Ujala reported. Price of 24-carat gold in the Uttar Pradesh city reached ₹1,35,809/10 grams on Saturday, it added.

Spot gold price globally has crashed by 4.5% this week — the most since June, amid investor concern that the United States Federal Reserve could hike interest rates and higher oil prices could push inflation, Bloomberg reported.

Spot gold moved up 0.1% at $3,879.71 per ounce as of 1905 GMT, after briefly touching a session high of $3,922.97 when the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data came out, according to Reuters. US gold futures for December delivery settled largely unchanged at $3,886.30/oz, it added.

Gold rate in Meerut sees major crash According to the report, gold prices in Meerut fell below the ₹1.36 lakh/10 gm mark after nearly eight months. It was last recorded at ₹1,35,141/10 gm in March. Over the last three days, the precious metal lost ₹6,611 to reach ₹1,35,809/10 gm, according to IBJA data, it added.

At the time of writing on 15 November, 24K gold bullion was trading at ₹1,37,320 per 10 grams, while 999 fine silver was at ₹1,77,280 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

For Meerut, the website showed, 24K gold bullion trading at ₹1,37,100/10 gm, while 999 fine silver was at ₹1,77,000/kg. Further, 22K gold was trading at ₹1,25,675/10 gm on 15 November, and 18K gold was trading at ₹1,02,825 on Sunday.

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Gold, silver rates today across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 15 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,37,070 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,25,648 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,02,803 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,76,960 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 15 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,36,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,25,428 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,02,623 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,76,650 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,37,180 per 10 grams, on 15 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,25,748 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,02,885 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,090 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 15 November. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,36,890 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,25,483 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,02,668 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,76,720 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 15 November. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,37,470 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,014 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,03,103 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 15 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,77,470 per kg.