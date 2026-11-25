The price of gold in Andhra Pradesh was recorded at ₹122,210 per 10 gram as of 10 am on Wednesday (November 25), as the rate of yellow metal declined, extending losses from the previous trading day.

Gold rate in Andhra Pradesh According to Bullion.com, here's how much 24K, 22K and 18K gold cost in Andhra Pradesh:

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1 Gram 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Ounce Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 12,221 122,210 1,222,100 346,460 Gold 22 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 11,203 112,026 1,120,258 317,588 Gold 20 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 10,184 101,842 1,018,417 288,716 Gold 18 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 9,166 91,658 916,575 259,845 Gold 16 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 8,147 81,473 814,733 230,973 Gold 14 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 7,129 71,289 712,892 202,101 Gold 12 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 6,111 61,105 611,050 173,230 Gold 10 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 5,092 50,921 509,208 144,358

Gold & Silver Price Change in Andhra Pradesh

Name 1 Day Ago2026-11-24 1 Week Ago2026-11-18 1 Month Ago2026-10-26 1 Year Ago2025-11-25 Price Change Price Change Price Change Price Change Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ₹ /10gm) 122,830 -0.50% 130,430 -6.30% 143,490 -14.83% 125,730.00 -2.80% Silver 999 ( ₹ ₹ /1kg) 145,840 -0.40% 161,460 -10.04% 196,370 -26.03% 156,910.00 -7.43%

Gold rate in India today, Nov 25 In the Indian retail market, gold is priced at ₹1,22,570 per 10 grams, down ₹290, while silver is quoted at ₹1,45,530 per kg, lower by ₹340 on Wednesday.

In the domestic futures market, both precious metals opened lower. MCX gold futures for the December contract are trading 0.30% lower at ₹1,21,961 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures declined 0.44% to ₹1,44,795 per kg at 9:10 am.

Globally, gold prices steadied on Wednesday after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session, as investors awaited US inflation data due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

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Spot gold was little changed at $3,558.85 per ounce by 0312 GMT. Prices had hit a 14-month low on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.1% to $3,557.80, Reuters reported.

"The recent decline was mainly driven by a selloff in the equity market because investors needed cash to pay for margin calls. As of now, markets continue to remain in consolidation mode until further signals," ANZ analyst Soni Kumari was quoted as saying.