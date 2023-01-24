Gold rises ₹295, silver declines ₹63; check rates here1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:09 PM IST
- In the overseas market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,938 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.64 per ounce.
(PTI) Gold price rose ₹295 to ₹57,217 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.
