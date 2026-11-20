DSP Mutual Fund has today announced a change in its precious metals' strategy for the DSP Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds, an open-ended FoF scheme investing in units of active and passive schemes of commodity, debt and equity asset classes.
In a note, the fund house said that it is going to gradually remove gold and silver from its underweight position in the scheme.
It explained that the FoF has run a 50% under-weight position to its benchmark with an exposure of about 10% to Gold ETFs and almost nil exposure to Silver ETFs and the “time has come to remove this underweight position gradually”.
According to the note, for the entire period since launch, DSP Multi Asset Omni FoF has held about half its benchmark weight in precious metals: about 10% in gold, almost nothing in silver, against a 20% benchmark as of 18 November 2026.
This was a large under-weight position on both gold and silver, compared to most other similar strategies, which have been over-weight or neutral on precious metals. “We have now started reducing this underweight,” it added.
How will this be done? It said that the scheme will follow a “rules-based plan” that includes adding “small tranches as prices fall, at levels set in advance, so we aren't chasing momentum”. Thus, over time the allocation will move from underweight towards neutral, it stated.
According to the fund house, it has started executing a systematic, price-based accumulation strategy for gold and silver. It added that the “simple” framework is as follows:
The FoF will add 50 bps (0.5% of portfolio) silver now, at price just below $47 and add another 50 bps for every $2/oz decline in silver prices. It will accelerate additions to 1% on ce prices breach $42 with an additional one-time 50 bps purchase. A fall from $47 to $37 would result in a cumulative 5% addition.
The scheme will add 50 bps (0.5% of portfolio) gold at price close to $3,850 and add another 50 bps for every $100/oz decline with subsequent additions at $3,800, $3,700, $3,600, and so on.
“The underlying philosophy,” it said. is to “decide the allocation rules in advance and execute when prices reach predefined levels. This removes the need to make fresh decisions during market volatility.”
“The objective is not to predict the bottom. It is to accumulate systematically as prices decline. We intend to buy in declining market rather than participate on the upside momentum. This allows us to not chase but pick our price as sellers dominate,” it explained.
It added that the process may slow or accelerate based on how markets evolve, but by the end of the process, their gold and silver weight could rise back towards a neutral to over-weight allocation. “If prices don't fall further, we may not add aggressively or may re-think our strategy,” it added.
The note highlighted a five-point framework while looking at precious metals, especially gold.
“Gold prices are at a 15% discount to our framework prices, while Silver is at a 28% discount. We would like to see a much larger discount. Our execution strategy, if it succeeds, is likely to allow us to have average addition which is aligned with the discount we would like to see the framework price. If it doesn't succeed, we will be making much smaller additions,” it added.
As per the note, India increased the effective import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15% on 13 May 2026. This 9 percentage-point increase raised domestic landed costs by approximately 8.5%, assuming unchanged international prices and exchange rates.
“Any reduction or removal of this duty could lower domestic gold and silver prices, including the NAVs of ETFs holding these metals. While this would also affect our existing holdings, it could create more attractive entry points for fresh purchases. We may therefore accelerate our accumulation strategy if import duties are reduced, subject to prevailing valuations and market conditions,” it added.
It said that these additions in gold and silver are likely to come through a reduction in debt allocation and a few equity sectors which may warrant a rebalance.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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