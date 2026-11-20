DSP Mutual Fund has today announced a change in its precious metals' strategy for the DSP Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds, an open-ended FoF scheme investing in units of active and passive schemes of commodity, debt and equity asset classes.

In a note, the fund house said that it is going to gradually remove gold and silver from its underweight position in the scheme.

It explained that the FoF has run a 50% under-weight position to its benchmark with an exposure of about 10% to Gold ETFs and almost nil exposure to Silver ETFs and the “time has come to remove this underweight position gradually”.

What has changed? What comes next? According to the note, for the entire period since launch, DSP Multi Asset Omni FoF has held about half its benchmark weight in precious metals: about 10% in gold, almost nothing in silver, against a 20% benchmark as of 18 November 2026.

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This was a large under-weight position on both gold and silver, compared to most other similar strategies, which have been over-weight or neutral on precious metals. “We have now started reducing this underweight,” it added.

How will this be done? It said that the scheme will follow a “rules-based plan” that includes adding “small tranches as prices fall, at levels set in advance, so we aren't chasing momentum”. Thus, over time the allocation will move from underweight towards neutral, it stated.

‘Rules-based strategy for accumulating gold, silver’ According to the fund house, it has started executing a systematic, price-based accumulation strategy for gold and silver. It added that the “simple” framework is as follows:

For silver The FoF will add 50 bps (0.5% of portfolio) silver now, at price just below $47 and add another 50 bps for every $2/oz decline in silver prices. It will accelerate additions to 1% on ce prices breach $42 with an additional one-time 50 bps purchase. A fall from $47 to $37 would result in a cumulative 5% addition.

For gold The scheme will add 50 bps (0.5% of portfolio) gold at price close to $3,850 and add another 50 bps for every $100/oz decline with subsequent additions at $3,800, $3,700, $3,600, and so on.

“The underlying philosophy,” it said. is to “decide the allocation rules in advance and execute when prices reach predefined levels. This removes the need to make fresh decisions during market volatility.”

“The objective is not to predict the bottom. It is to accumulate systematically as prices decline. We intend to buy in declining market rather than participate on the upside momentum. This allows us to not chase but pick our price as sellers dominate,” it explained.

It added that the process may slow or accelerate based on how markets evolve, but by the end of the process, their gold and silver weight could rise back towards a neutral to over-weight allocation. “If prices don't fall further, we may not add aggressively or may re-think our strategy,” it added.

Why is DSP MF adding gold and silver now? The note highlighted a five-point framework while looking at precious metals, especially gold.

Valuations framework: A large discount to fair value theoretical prices from the framework. The larger the discount the better it is. At least a discount of more than 20%. This is how it looks currently, as we write this.

View full Image View full Image DSP Mutual Fund: Valuations framework for gold and silver ( DSPNetra, Metals Focus, Refinitiv GFMS, US Geological Survey, World Gold Council )

“Gold prices are at a 15% discount to our framework prices, while Silver is at a 28% discount. We would like to see a much larger discount. Our execution strategy, if it succeeds, is likely to allow us to have average addition which is aligned with the discount we would like to see the framework price. If it doesn't succeed, we will be making much smaller additions,” it added.

At least one of the three large drivers (jewellery, central banks, ETFs) turns bigger incremental buyers. “This is a slightly patchy piece as of now. Central Bank purchases are stable, although not rising at this time. ETFs demand remains strong (we don't like momentum buyers to dominate). Jewellery demand has been weak, but with a time and price correction, it is likely to stabilize soon, basis our recent research,” it added.

A probability of flat or a depreciation bias for the DXY Index. The US Dollar Index has risen slightly from its most recent lows. “Our expectation is that Dollar strength could provide us with the much needed ‘crash’ in precious metals prices which could allow our allocation to go up. US Dollar remains a short-term headwind and this is one of the key triggers for us to start our accumulation strategy,” it said.

For Silver, a Gold-Silver ratio of more than 80-85 range along with all the above criteria being met. “We began additions at close to 82 levels. By the time our strategy matures, the average could well be over 85,” it said.

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Strategy: Overweight stance of these precious metals should be exercised when they see rapid selling and then a period of low participation in the futures / ETFs market. “We are seeing some of the most oversold readings on gold and silver. They could become even more oversold, allowing us to keep adding,” it added. Change in import duty are a ‘critical override’ As per the note, India increased the effective import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15% on 13 May 2026. This 9 percentage-point increase raised domestic landed costs by approximately 8.5%, assuming unchanged international prices and exchange rates.

“Any reduction or removal of this duty could lower domestic gold and silver prices, including the NAVs of ETFs holding these metals. While this would also affect our existing holdings, it could create more attractive entry points for fresh purchases. We may therefore accelerate our accumulation strategy if import duties are reduced, subject to prevailing valuations and market conditions,” it added.

It said that these additions in gold and silver are likely to come through a reduction in debt allocation and a few equity sectors which may warrant a rebalance.