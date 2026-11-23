Gold prices today: The yellow metal rebounded from its biggest weekly decline in eight months on Monday as traders sought safe haven assets amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) spending, a weaker United States Treasury yield and dollar, Bloomberg reported on 23 November.

In the international markets, bullion rose as much as 2.6% to around $3,630 an ounce, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low, it added. Gold futures rose 2.14% to USD 3,614.25 per ounce in New York, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, yellow metal futures trade on the domestic Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), rose by ₹2,899 to ₹1,24,677 per 10 grams as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand, the PTI added.

What concerns loom over gold prices? However, experts and analysts noted that gold bullion may extend losses during the week ahead as traders await US economic data, inflation data and cues on interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve cues, as per another PTI report.

Also Read | Shimla jewellers see wedding season opportunity as gold, silver prices decline

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities. told PTI that the ongoing corrective trend in gold extended as profit booking intensified across international and domestic bullion markets. “The weakness was further amplified by appreciation in the rupee and a sharp decline in global gold prices. The stronger rupee has added another layer of pressure on MCX prices by reducing the landed cost of imported bullion,” he felt.

Notably, PMI readings from across major economies, US GDP data, housing data, durable goods orders and inflation numbers will impact expectations from the Fed and thus long outlook for the precious metals remains weak, it added.

“The outlook for gold and silver remains weak, and the downward trajectory is likely to persist. Further declines cannot be ruled out as investors assess incoming economic data and the interest rate outlook,” Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG – Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services told the agency.

How much did gold and silver loose last week? On the MCX, gold futures for December delivery week delivery plunged by a steep 11% or ₹14,927 over the past week, to close at ₹1,21,778/10 grams — an over one-year low since 30 October 2025 when it traded at ₹1,21,508/10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver futures for December delivery an even heavier 16.2% slump, down ₹28,496 at ₹1,47,758/kg — also an over than one-year low since 3 November 2025.

In international markets too, Comex gold futures declined $370.9, or 9.5%, over the week to $3,515.4 per ounce; and silver plunged by $8.05, or 16.4%, to settle at $41.07 per ounce, it added.

Gold and silver: What to expect in the coming week ahead? “Inflation issue is not only in US, but across most other regions, including India and we may see rate hike coming there as well. The Fed fund future are pricing in 96% chance of a 25-bps rate hike in December,” Mer said.

The report thus noted that early indications have priced in higher interest rates from the US Fed and could push gold rates down during the week as more data emerges. Mer added that silver faces further headwinds from a sharp decline in industrial metals, particularly copper and zinc.

On the geopolitical front, there has been little progress in efforts to end global conflicts — US-Iran war related mediated talks have stalled, while the outcome of last week's meeting involving Washington, Beijing and Moscow on the Ukraine conflict remains unclear, it added.

The coming week is also expected to see heightened volatility in global bullion markets as the Thanksgiving holiday in the US shortens the trading week and reduces market liquidity. On the domestic side, commodity markets will remain closed during the morning session on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

(With inputs from PTI)