Gold and silver prices in Shimla: A sharp decline in precious metal prices has improved jewellers' expectations for better sales and customer interest amid the wedding season, as per an ANI report.

Jewellers reported more bookings and purchases as gold and silver saw “substantial price declines” over the past week — the latter down by over 50%, it added. A major concern, however, was the heavy losses incurred by traders and gold loan businesses due to a steep correction in bullion prices.

Gold and silver retail rates in Shimla According to Saurabh Sood, owner of Savitri Jewellers, silver has slipped over 59% from a peak of around ₹4.10–4.12 lakh per kg, and retail is near ₹1.55–1.60 lakh per kg.

Meanwhile, gold jumped around ₹1.75–1.80 lakh per 10 grams, while its current rate is approximately ₹1.19–1.20 lakh per 10 grams, he told the publication on Saturday.

He, however, saw this as an opportunity for customers to purchase gold at lower prices. “I believe this is the best time to buy gold. People should not be afraid. Gold has now come down to a ground-level or base-level price, and I expect it to rise in the future. Historically, whenever gold has fallen substantially by 10%, 20% or 30%, it has formed a base and subsequently risen. If you look at 40–50 years of data, gold has generally appreciated, including after sharp corrections in the 1970s and 1990s,” Sood stated.

Jewellers see opportunity amid wedding season According to Sushil Kumar Kapoor, one of the jewellery store proprietors of Sheel Jewellers, lower gold prices had brought relief to customers, particularly those planning weddings. He told ANI, “We had seen gold prices reach around ₹1.85 lakh at their peak in February, while today they are around ₹1.20 lakh. There is a considerable difference, and it is very good for consumers, especially because the wedding season is underway.”

He added that the market is witnessing a rise in customer footfall, purchases and bookings, although bookings were comparatively higher than immediate purchases.

“For consumers, this is very good. It is the wedding season, and this is like a God-given opportunity to buy gold. We have not seen such a steep slump before. Silver, which we had sold at around ₹4.64 lakh, has now fallen to around ₹1.40 lakh. There is a huge difference,” he added.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At the time of writing on 23 November, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,25,120 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,51,600 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures rose 1.82% to ₹1,24,760 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by 1.66% to ₹1,52,090 per kg at around 9:22 am.

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Here are the gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Monday. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Shimla The 24-karat gold price in Shimla was at ₹1,25,010 per 10 grams today, on 23 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Shimla was ₹1,14,593 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold price was ₹93,758 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Shimla today, 23 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,51,610 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 23 November, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,24,290 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,14,510 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹93,690 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 23 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,51,500 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 23 November. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,24,660 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,14,272per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹93,495 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 23 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,51,190 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,25,020 per 10 grams, on 23 November. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,14,602 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹93,765 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 23 November, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,51,620 per kg.