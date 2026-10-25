Gold, silver prices today, 25 October: Check retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today: The yellow metal slumped to a three-month low last week, poised for a four-month low, Reuters reported. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,998.35 an ounce by at 1520 GMT — below the $4,000 mark for the first time since mid-July, touching session low of $3,975.23, it said, adding that US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3% lower at $4,007.90 per ounce.

Higher energy prices due to the war in Middle East, inflation concerns and expectations that no immediate rate cut seems likely from the United States Federal Reserve (US Fed) pushed gold prices down, according to the Reuters report.

Over the week, MCX gold futures fell around 3.50%, with heavy selling pulling prices down from their previous highs. On Friday alone, MCX gold futures declined 0.92%, falling ₹1,315 to settle at around ₹1,41,994 per 10 grams. Gold has declined around 4% this week, marking its weakest weekly performance since June.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 25 October, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,42,240 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,30,387 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,06,680 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,96,230 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 25 October. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,42,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,30,167 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,06,500 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,890 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,42,350 per 10 grams, on 25 October. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,488 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,06,763 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,380 per kg.

Also Read | France protests: Over 4 lakh people march against inequality in Paris

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 25 October. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,42,050 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,30,213 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,06,538 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,970 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 25 October. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,42,660 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,772 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,06,995 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,800 per kg.

Also Read | EPFO: How pensioners can avail doorstep digital life certificate service

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,42,470 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,30,598 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,06,853 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,540 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,42,430 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,692 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,06,823 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 25 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,490 per kg.