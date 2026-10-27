Gold, silver prices today, 27 October: Check retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today: Gold prices remained steady near the $4,000 an ounce mark today as traders anticipate that the United States Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates unchanged at its FOMC meet this week, Bloomberg reported.

Bullion too added 0.5% in the previous session, seeing little change, as per the report. It noted that besides the US Fed's awaited decision, drop in oil prices and new round of diplomatic talks between US and Iran have eased some pressure.

Spot gold edged down 0.2% to $4,007.66 an ounce at 7:47 am in Singapore on 27 October. Silver slipped 0.1% to $53.90 an ounce. Platinum and palladium were little changed, it added.

“Gold will need to establish a floor, as higher oil prices keep inflation risks in focus and the potential for further rate tightening weighs on the metal,” Suki Cooper, global head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc, wrote in a note. “Prices are at a critical juncture,” she said, adding that support would fade quickly if the metal doesn’t find technical support at $3,886 an ounce.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 27 October, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,43,270 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,31,331 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,07,453 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,96,060 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 27 October. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,43,020 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,31,102 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,07,265 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,720 per kg.

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Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,43,380 per 10 grams, on 27 October. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,31,432 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,07,535 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1.96,210 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 27 October. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,43,080 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,31,157 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,07,310 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,800 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 27 October. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,43,680 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,31,707 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,760 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,630 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,43,490 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,533 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,618 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,370 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,43,460 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,31,505 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,595 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 27 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,320 per kg.