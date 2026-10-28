Gold, silver prices today, 28 October: Check retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today, 28 October: Gold prices held steady above the $4,000 an ounce mark on Wednesday, as the markets await the United States Federal Bank's interest rate decision later today, Bloomberg reported.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,063.80 an ounce at 8:25 am in Singapore. and bullion held a 1.1% gain from the previous session as dip buyers bought gold on wide belief that the US Fed's FOMC will hold rates steady at its meeting today, the report said.

It added that lower oil prices, discussion on the war in the Middle East, Chinese household purchases, and renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have buoyed the safe haven asset.

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“Near-term risks remain tilted to further consolidation, but the demand backdrop should provide some cushion once liquidation pressure fades. Gold needs a combination of lower oil prices, softer inflation and a lower US dollar and yields to regain more durable upside momentum,” Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, Silver was little changed at $54.41/oz and platinum was marginally lower, while palladium edged up.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Tuesday, 28 October 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 28 October, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹144,230 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,32,211 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,08,173 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹196,690 per kg.

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Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 28 October. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,43,980 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,31,982 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,07,985 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,350 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,44,340 per 10 grams, on 28 October. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,312 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,08,255 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,840 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 28 October. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,43,610 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,31,643 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,07,708 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,820 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 28 October. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,44,210 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,193 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,158 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,650 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,44,020 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,32,018 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,015 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,390 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,43,960 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,31,963 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,07,970 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 28 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,800 per kg.